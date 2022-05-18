LawCall
Neighbor shoots at drunk burglary suspect in stolen vehicle, sheriff says

Patrick Kervin was arrested on multiple charges on May 16, 2022.
Patrick Kervin was arrested on multiple charges on May 16, 2022.(Source: Covington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary attempt was foiled with a little help from the victim’s neighbor.

Sheriff Blake Turman says units responded to three calls about a drunk man in the Sugarhill community on U.S. 29 South Monday evening. What they didn’t know before they got there was that the man had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Andalusia, the sheriff said.

Turman said the man tried to break into an elderly person’s home, but an armed neighbor was “defending the victim and her property.” He said the suspect drove toward the armed neighbor when he saw the approaching deputies, and the neighbor responded by firing her weapon twice before stepping out of the way.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies chased the vehicle southbound on U.S. 29 before forcing it to stop. They said the man tried to run away but was subdued by officers.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Patrick T. Kervin, was charged with third-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude/flee law enforcement, DUI and resisting arrest. The jail record shows his bail at $26,500.

“This incident is an example of how neighbors’ look out for neighbors. It took courage for this woman to stand her ground and defend her elderly neighbor,” Turman said. “I would like to commend her actions and thank God no one was seriously hurt. The victim is blessed to have this kind of neighbor.”

