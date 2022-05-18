More improvement projects for Cullman Co. Schools thanks to online sales tax revenue sharing agreement

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Schools will receive more money for future capital improvement projects thanks to an online sales tax revenue sharing agreement with the Cullman County Commission.

The agreement was approved by a unanimous vote of the Commission at its Tuesday, May 17, 2022 meeting.

The Simplified Sellers Use Tax, or SSUT, is revenue generated by the sale of goods online and it is not a new tax. As of January 1, 2019, the tax collection became a requirement for certain out-of-state online sellers. To date, Cullman County Schools has not received any funding from this tax. It is already being collected and distributed to the Cullman County Commission.

This resolution creates a revenue sharing agreement, in which Cullman County Schools will receive 30 percent of the SSUT proceeds. Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette has been working with county leadership for several months to reach this agreement. “We appreciate the Cullman County Commission agreeing to share a percentage of the Simplified Sellers Use Tax with our students,” said Barnette. “This is not a new tax, but simply clarifies the portion of the sales tax that is collected from online purchases.”

Proceeds from the SSUT will be used for additional capital improvement projects. Revitalizing district buildings and campuses is a major priority for Dr. Barnette. One of the goals in the recently approved Cullman County Schools Strategic Plan is to have safe, secure, and well-maintained campuses. This funding will go a long way to help achieve that goal for Cullman County students, staff, and the community. “Thanks to this agreement you will see a lot more work across our school system, in addition to the various improvements which are already underway,” said Dr. Barnette.

Current construction projects include a 16-classroom addition at Hanceville Elementary with a second lunchroom for the K-12 campus, a gym, and other new facilities at Good Hope Middle, a new gym at Cold Springs High, and a lunchroom expansion at West Point Elementary and High School. This is on top of many other improvements going on at every campus, such as LED lighting, HVAC, and other safety upgrades that will save energy and money at every Cullman County school building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.