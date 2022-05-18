Jasper Fire Fighters beg city council for change

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Underpaid, over worked and now dealing with dangerous conditions due to staffing challenges, many Jasper Fire Fighters are fed up. Several are now taking their complaints to city leaders. The issue dominated the public comments portion of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

It was a very charged atmosphere. Families are frustrated because they feel their loved ones lives are not being valued by the city. Several family members and even some fire fighters voiced their concerns to city leaders, all of them asking for change.

“If y’all don’t do some thing about retaining these guys, someone is going to get hurt or killed. It almost happened,” said one fire fighter.

A fire that occurred last Wednesday almost led to two of jaspers finest falling in the line of duty. Some are now pointing to the fact that the department is only sixty six percent staffed as the reason.

“When’s the last time the station was fully staffed,” asked one community member. The Chief then stepped up and responded, “it has been years.”

The city recently changed how the fire fighters were able to spend holiday time, and that’s when the Fire Chief Dante Fields says he warned the council that staffing could become a larger issue.

“Back in October when we made the change with the holiday system, I stood up and actually begged, I literally begged, I said I beg you not to do this because it was the only recruitment tool that we had considering the pay,” said Chief Fields.

The money, or lack there of, is another issue that several in jasper believe is hurting the department. The entry level wages are not enough to get new recruits, and once they gain experience some are leaving for opportunities that pay better.

“The least this city can do if you’re going to ask them to risk their live is at least pay them as much as Sumiton. Entry level at Sumiton is 43,000... Entry level here is 33,000,” said one frustrated parent.

Many just hope to raise awareness on the issues, but some want the community to step up and pressure city leaders to make some changes.

“If you got friends and neighbors who are not here today and they’re not watching on that television right there. Call them, and explain to them and them know how we get paid.”

The city council authorized the mayor to pay a consultant to study city employee positions and salary information in hopes of establishing competitive pay levels. That study is slated to occur through the summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.