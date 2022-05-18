James K. Jones: Pimento Cheese

Ingredients:

1 eight oz. block cream cheese

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 Cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 Cup shredded Asiago cheese

1/2 cup diced pimentos (or one small jar)

1 cup mayo

1 cup sour cream

Splash of Heavy Cream

1/2 bunch green onions, sliced

1 bunch fresh Cilantro, chopped

Dry Ranch Mix

Sea Salt

White Pepper

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Directions:

Place Cream Cheese in a large microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat until smooth, and easy to spin with a whisk (2-3 minutes) Add in mayo, sour cream, dry ranch mix, sea salt, white pepper, and cayenne pepper. Whip until incorporated and smooth. Taste the base for seasoning and adjust according to your preferences. Using a spatula or large spoon, fold in all the cheeses and pimentos. Fold in just until it is mixed up well. Don’t Over-Mix. Add in Splash of Heavy Cream. Fold in cilantro and green onions. Cover and refrigerate four hours or overnight.

