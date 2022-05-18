How to rent your space or property during World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May 18 marks 50 days till the World Games! 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries will compete in Birmingham in more than 30 sports.

The influx of visitors from around the globe gives locals a chance to make passive income as a host!

If you are thinking of listing a property or space for rent, local Airbnb host Sarah said get started today!

She said it isn’t hard to get up and running as a host, but property repairs and adding new security features takes a little time.

Sarah said Airbnb customers want these things when booking a property, clear photos, safety features, details and easy communication with host!

Plus extra sheets, towels, anything that would make guests want to book with you! She said her guests load up on coffee.

But the work is worth it!

“Meet somebody new, learn about a different part of the world, I think its an exciting opportunity for people if they want it,” Sarah said.

And make extra money.

Airbnb Communications Manager for North America, Haven Thorn, said Airbnb hosts in the U.S. made an average of 14 thousand dollars in 2021.

Thorn said a big event like World Games coming to town is a good starting point for new hosts.

“It means impactful and significant earning opportunity for local homes to open their homes for guests,” Thorn said.

Thorn said there is a ten-step on boarding process to become a host. You can see how that works here.

One more tip from Sarah, make your rental space a place you would want to stay!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.