LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gun goes off in child’s backpack, injuring 7-year-old classmate

The mother of the student who had the gun is now facing charges. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet when a gun went off inside his classmate’s backpack at a Chicago school.

Parents and caregivers of Disney Magnet School students began rushing to the campus Tuesday after word went out saying a gun went off in the school. Police say the weapon was in a student’s backpack.

“It’s shocking, for one, for a little kid to have a gun, something that should be hard for an adult to have,” said Edwina Watkins, who has a 12-year-old grandson that attends the school.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say their investigation revealed the gun in the backpack accidentally discharged while inside a classroom. The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing a 7-year-old boy in the abdomen.

The boy was hospitalized in good condition.

In an email to parents, the school principal said no serious injuries had occurred. He also said police had confiscated the gun and were investigating the incident.

“My son is 7, too, so it is very worrisome. How did the kid get a gun in his backpack?” one parent said. “It takes a village to help these young kids nowadays because it’s different growing up now in Chicago.

School stayed in session; though, some anxious parents were intent on getting to their kids. Jennifer Uribe’s daughter texted her when she found out what was going on.

“Someone brought a gun. All I heard is there is a gun, and I came flying. I wasn’t going to text her because if she had to hide, I didn’t want her doing that. So, I said stop texting me, and I came here,” Uribe said.

As school let out, hugs were held longer amid promises that everything will be OK tomorrow.

The mother of the student who had the gun is now charged with three misdemeanor counts of “causing a child to be endangered.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home

Latest News

The mother of the student who had the gun is now facing charges.
Boy, 7, grazed with bullet when gun went off in classmate's backpack
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod
The Birmingham City council cleared the way Tuesday for crews to start demolishing the old...
Birmingham City Council paves the way to demolish the old Carraway Hospital
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow