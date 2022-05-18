Get hands-on sports broadcasting experience at World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are interested in a career in sports broadcasting, the World Games has an opportunity for college students 18 and up!

The Van Wagner Academy is accepting applications for their program, which teaches on-site producing, script writing, show calling, video production, announcing, on-air talent, and more!

Van Wagner is selecting 50 students - and hurry, the application closes May 20.

For more information on this exciting chance to be part of the World Games, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.