Gardendale announces plans for new softball and baseball complex

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gardendale announced plans to combine youth baseball and softball at one brand new complex.

According to May Stan Hogeland’s Facebook post, the city will rebuild Bill Noble Park into a complex where boys and girls can play softball and baseball in one place.. Renderings also show plans for a new play area.

Over the last 40 plus years, I’ve heard this comment many times; “I wish we had a park where boys and girls could play... Posted by Stan Hogeland on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The city is accepting applications for a new board that will represent the interests of the Gardendale Youth Baseball and Softball Association.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.