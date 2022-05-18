LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gardendale announces plans for new softball and baseball complex

New Complex in Gardendale
New Complex in Gardendale(City of Gardendale)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gardendale announced plans to combine youth baseball and softball at one brand new complex.

According to May Stan Hogeland’s Facebook post, the city will rebuild Bill Noble Park into a complex where boys and girls can play softball and baseball in one place.. Renderings also show plans for a new play area.

Over the last 40 plus years, I’ve heard this comment many times; “I wish we had a park where boys and girls could play...

Posted by Stan Hogeland on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

The city is accepting applications for a new board that will represent the interests of the Gardendale Youth Baseball and Softball Association.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
UPDATE: Lanes now open on I-65S after major crash in Gardendale

Latest News

New 2022 election return reporting procedures
Lauderdale Co. sheriff with latest on White case
Lauderdale Co. sheriff with latest on White case
The Birmingham City council cleared the way Tuesday for crews to start demolishing the old...
Birmingham City Council paves the way to demolish the old Carraway Hospital
On Tuesday, Avery Jordan walked across the Wetumpka High School stage and received her diploma,...
Wetumpka senior graduates high school after beating cancer