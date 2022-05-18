First Alert for hot temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the morning comfortable with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Most of us are a few degrees warmer than yesterday morning. The good news is that we are seeing a mostly clear sky on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. All the active weather remains to our west in the Central United States where they are dealing with showers and storms in parts of Kansas and Missouri. High pressure is moving off to our east and that will change our wind directions from the north-northeast to the south-southwest. The southerly component to the wind is going to heat us up quickly as we go into the late morning and afternoon hours. We will likely see temperature soar into the mid to upper 80s by noon. Highs today are forecast to warm into the lower 90s. A few spots southwest of Birmingham could see highs approach 95°F. It will be hot, but at least the humidity levels will remain comfortable. Just make sure to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you must be out in the heat. We should see a mostly sunny sky today with cloud cover increasing late in the day. Barons Baseball is today at 11 AM at Regions Field. If you plan on heading out, make sure you grab the hat and sunglasses. Don’t forget to apply the sunscreen too. It will be the hottest baseball game so far this year. If you have any evening plans, we should stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will only cool into the mid 80s by 7 PM.

Hot Thursday: The heat will stay with us as we finish out the week. Temperatures tonight are only forecast to cool into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll start tomorrow warm and a little muggy. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. It will likely be the hottest day of 2022 so far. Humidity levels will end up a little higher, but it won’t be super uncomfortable. Winds will be a little breezy tomorrow from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston will end up 2-5 degrees shy of tying or breaking record high temperatures.

Heat Continues Friday: Southerly flow will continue Friday giving us temperatures 10-15 degrees above average. We will likely see a few more clouds Friday, but we should stay mostly dry. Temperatures will likely start in the lower 70s Friday morning with highs in the low to mid 90s. Moisture levels are expected to increase south of I-20. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm to our south Friday afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the weekend is a wetter weather pattern shaping up across the Southeast. We have been stuck in a hot and dry pattern this week, but that will change over the weekend. A cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast Saturday evening. With plenty of southerly flow and forcing from a cold front, showers and storms will likely develop Saturday evening into Saturday night. The first half of Saturday will likely start off dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely start out in the lower 70s with highs climbing into the lower 90s. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday evening. Storms that form have the chance to become strong or severe thanks to an unstable atmosphere. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall, and some hail.

Stormy Sunday: I think our best chance to see showers and storms this weekend will likely occur on Sunday. We are forecasting a 70% chance for showers and storms as a cold front stalls across our area. It won’t be a washout Sunday, but you’ll likely need to monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for radar and weather updates. Storms that develop Sunday could become strong, but I don’t see any organized threat for severe storms. Main impacts will be pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Highs on Sunday will be significantly cooler thanks to cloud cover and higher rain chances. Highs will likely end up in the upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Next Week: The first half of next week remains a little unsettled as the cold front slowly drifts to the southeast. We will likely hold on to scattered showers and storm chances next Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. Temperatures will trend a little cooler compared to this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. The second half of next week is looking drier and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will hold on to an isolated storm chance going into Memorial Day Weekend.

