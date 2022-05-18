Family shares what made the late Dwaine Thomas special

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham mother was supposed to be celebrating her son’s high school graduation in a couple of weeks. Instead, she’ll be burying him.

17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed in a shooting Monday night. His mother is heartbroken as she plans her son’s funeral.

His family affectionately called Thomas “Man Man.” They stressed that he was charitable, and always more interested in what he could do for others, more so than what he could do for himself.

“Man Man loved his family. There wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t do for his family at 17 years old. He loved baseball. That was his dream. He told me one day he was going to build me a house from baseball,” said Thomas’ mother Deana Casco.

The young 17-year-old pitcher was also know for his infectious ability to make others smile. His mother fondly recalls taking pictures of her son just last Friday for prom.

“I was just in awe. I was so happy just to see the smile on his face. He got his gold fixed. He was like ‘Momma I am iced out’.”

The family now coming together in his absence, leaning on one another, just like Thomas would have wanted.

“It’s been rough. I got people out of town trying to get here. They were all coming for his graduation on June 3rd. Now they’re coming not to see him walk the stage, but to bury my child.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Dwaine’s burial and service, if you wish to contribute you can click here.

