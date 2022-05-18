Date Knight Dining: Lemon tart with spiked berries & bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Lemon tart with spiked berries & bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Ingredients for the sweet tart:

· ½ cup (1 stick) room temperature grass fed or organic unsalted butter

· ¼ cup sugar

· 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

· ¼ tsp fine sea salt

· ½ tsp vanilla extract

· 1 cup lemon curd (recipe below)

· 1 to 2 cups of Grand Marnier spiked berries (recipe below)

Instructions:

1. In a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until completely incorporated. Add the vanilla. Add flour, and salt and mix well. Refrigerate dough for 30 min.

2. Preheat the oven to 300° F. Remove dough from the refrigerator and press into mini tart pans. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes or until lightly golden.

Note: If you do not have a mini tart pan, toll the dough until it is ¼ inch thick. Cut the dough into 2-inch rounds. Mold the dough into a lightly greased 12-count muffin pan. Using a fork, poke a few holes into each tart. This will ensure the tarts do bubble and remain flat for filling.

3. Remove from the oven and let cool before removing tarts from pans.

4. Fill each cooled tart crust with lemon curd. Top with spiked berries and top with whipped cream.

Ingredients for the lemon curd:

· 2 tablespoons lemon zest

· ¾ cup fresh lemon juice about 2 lemons

· ½ cup organic cane sugar

· ¼ teaspoon fine Kosher sea salt

· 3 large eggs + 4 large egg yolks

· 4 tablespoons unsalted butter (½ stick), cubed

Directions:

1. Whisk eggs and egg yolks very well in a bowl. Set aside.

2. In a small nonreactive saucepan (stainless steel) heat lemon zest, juice, sugar and salt over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Do not boil the liquid. This will cause your eggs to curdle or cook.

3. Turn off heat. Slowly add about ½ cup of the dissolved lemon sugar mixture into the eggs while whisking.

4. Pour the remaining egg mixture into the pan on the stove while whisking to prevent curdling. Add the cubed butter. Turn heat back on to low and cook, whisking, until mixture has thickened, about 5 to 10 minutes. It is important to constantly stir the mixture.

5. If there are any curdled eggs or egg solids, you can strain out any egg solids that may be in the curd, by pushing it through a fine mesh strainer or leave it as it is.

6. Transfer the lemon curd to a bowl, cover and chill until ready to use.

Ingredients for the whipped cream:

· 1 cup of cold Heavy whipping cream

· 3 tablespoons of organic cane sugar

· 1 teaspoon of vanilla

· 1 pinch of fine Kosher sea salt

Directions:

1. Place your mixing bowl in the freezer for at least 30 mins.

2. Add the heavy whipping cream, sugar, vanilla, and salt to a large mixing bowl.

3. Heavily whisk by hand until stiff peaks begin to form. Do not over whisk, or you will get butter.

4. A hand mixer or stand mixer can be used. If so, follow all the steps above and mix on high until stiff peaks form. Approximately 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Place whipped cream in the refrigerator until ready to use. If not it will separate.

Ingredients for the spiked berries:

· ½ pint of quartered strawberries

· ½ pint of fresh blueberries

· ½ pint of fresh blackberries

· 3 tablespoons of organic cane sugar

· 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

· 1 tablespoon of lemon zest

· 1 tablespoon of orange zest

· ¼ cup of Grand Mariner

· 2 to 3 tablespoons of julienned mint leaves

Directions:

1. To a mixing bowl add all of your fruit, sugar, lemon zest, orange zest, sugar, mint, and Grand Mariner

2. Lightly fold all the ingredients together until all the berries are coated with the Grand Mariner

3. Refrigerate for at least 30 mins up to 12 hours. The longer you refrigerate the stronger the Grand Mariner flavor will be

