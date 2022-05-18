Calhoun County deputy retires; worked 13,000 hours for FREE

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - “Well done faithful servant!” That was part of the post Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade made for retired deputy Larry Love.

Wade said Love served the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the county for free. He served over 13,000 hours without pay as a deputy.

Department leaders, family and friends took part in a retirement party for Love Monday, May 16, 2022.

Happy retirement, Deputy Love! (Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/Sheriff Matthew Wade)

Wade said, “Deputy (Love) should be applauded for his dedication and service to our county. He is a difference maker!”

