LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Calhoun County deputy retires; worked 13,000 hours for FREE

Happy retirement, Deputy Love!
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/Sheriff Matthew Wade)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, Ala. (WBRC) - “Well done faithful servant!” That was part of the post Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade made for retired deputy Larry Love.

Wade said Love served the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and the county for free. He served over 13,000 hours without pay as a deputy.

Department leaders, family and friends took part in a retirement party for Love Monday, May 16, 2022.

Happy retirement, Deputy Love!
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/Sheriff Matthew Wade)
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/Sheriff Matthew Wade)
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!
Happy retirement, Deputy Love!(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office/Sheriff Matthew Wade)

Wade said, “Deputy (Love) should be applauded for his dedication and service to our county. He is a difference maker!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
UPDATE: Lanes now open on I-65S after major crash in Gardendale

Latest News

Carlos Stephens
UPDATE: Former UAB student-athlete sentenced in UAB student’s murder
Wall Street
Sharp drop in retailers helps pull Wall Street indexes lower
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Generic image
Man found shot to death in Lamar Co. home