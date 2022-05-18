Bo Scarbrough and USFL inspire students in Birmingham Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Bo Scarbrough greeted a fifth grade class with a big “Roll Tide.”

That’s all it took for one student to immediately recognize his favorite Bama player.

South Hampton Elementary students were surprised by USFL players Tuesday afternoon.

“It was hilarious and relaxing,” Ayden Stringer said.

For Scarbrough it was special seeing the students light up!

“To see the smiles on the kids faces, the way they reacted to us when we came in,” Scarbrough said.

The best reaction goes to fifth grader and big-time Bama fan, Aaden Hawkins.

“Shook Aaden’s hand, he was like he never going to wash it,” Scarbrough said.

Aaden stands by that.

“I am never washing this hand again, it was that hand, that hand right here,” Aaden said.

Aaden said his heart was racing as the players walked through his class room door.

“I was nervous, excited scared, I was literally yelling at some of the kids to clean up their desks I was so nervous,” Aaden said.

But he quickly loosened up around the former Alabama star.

“He was shorter on TV, now he’s kinda tall,” Aaden said.

Scarbrough talked with Aaden and his classmates about working hard and following their dreams.

“My goal is to be in Harvard when I grow up, be a comedian and be a businessman, but I’m going to definitely go to college to be a football player,” Aaden said.

Just like Scarbrough.

“Tell him you are going to be better than me man,” Scarbrough said.

“I’m going to be better than Bo,” Aaden said.

“There you go,” Scarbrough said.

The players read books, solved math problems and gave out tickets for everyone to give to their parents for this weekend’s games. USFL action returns to Protective Stadium Saturday.

