Blessing Box proves to be blessing In Bibb County

By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation means many of us are paying more for groceries, gas and food. But down in Bibb County a couple of people found a way to beat inflation at its own game with a novel idea.

The Blessing Box stands in front of the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department, an idea created by two women, and one that’s proven to be a blessing in more ways than one.

Beth Merchant and a friend created the box six weeks ago.

“Lisa and I both talked about it,” Merchant remembered.

A friendly gathering spawned a conversation on how to help those struggling with buying food in the face of inflation and one thing led to another.

“Groceries are increasing, gas is increasing. For me it was an opportunity to help the community,” Merchant said.

And so here we are marveling at the Blessing Box filled with donated non-perishable food such as raw potatoes, oatmeal and cereal.

“And we have mix as well,” Merchant said.

“I just wanted it to be in a place where people know we have resources here,” said Merchant.

Beth Merchant guesses the population here is around 500 with 25% likely struggling to buy food, gasoline and anything else that costs more money.

“The intent is the families, the moms, dads and children and with school being out sometimes, school is that only place they can get that one meal a day,” said Merchant.

Patricia Scott couldn’t let Wednesday morning slip away without making a donation to the box.

“There are a lot of people out there who need help,” said Scott.

Beth Merchant doesn’t see what they’ve done is anything special, all they wanted to do is open the door to relief, compassion and kindness to the very people who need it the most, nourishment for their souls.

“I want this to be the for the glory of God,” she said.

The Blessing Box, a gift that’s bound to keep on giving in Randolph.

