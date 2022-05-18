Birmingham City Council paves the way to demolish the old Carraway Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council cleared the way Tuesday for crews to start demolishing the old Carraway hospital. The demo will make way for a mixed-use development called “The Star at Uptown” which will have housing, offices, shops and restaurants.

Sounds of demolition will be music to the ears of longtime residents including Druid Hills President Charlie Williams who believes the new development is what North Birmingham needs to help it thrive once again.

“It’s the beginning of what I like to call, the rubbing of the penny. One of the shiny spots in this neighborhood that’s going to transcend beyond the boundaries of Druid Hills, Northside, and throughout the city of Birmingham,” Williams said.

Williams tells us within the next two weeks, we should start seeing things happening at the site.

Corporate Realty says several structures will be torn down by the summer and demo will continue for the rest of the year. We’re told the original hospital building will be cleaned out and converted into multi-family housing. Single family homes will also be built on the northern end of the property.

