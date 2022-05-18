LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham City Council paves the way to demolish the old Carraway Hospital

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council cleared the way Tuesday for crews to start demolishing the old Carraway hospital. The demo will make way for a mixed-use development called “The Star at Uptown” which will have housing, offices, shops and restaurants.

Sounds of demolition will be music to the ears of longtime residents including Druid Hills President Charlie Williams who believes the new development is what North Birmingham needs to help it thrive once again.

“It’s the beginning of what I like to call, the rubbing of the penny. One of the shiny spots in this neighborhood that’s going to transcend beyond the boundaries of Druid Hills, Northside, and throughout the city of Birmingham,” Williams said.

Williams tells us within the next two weeks, we should start seeing things happening at the site.

Corporate Realty says several structures will be torn down by the summer and demo will continue for the rest of the year. We’re told the original hospital building will be cleaned out and converted into multi-family housing. Single family homes will also be built on the northern end of the property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home

Latest News

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Source: WBRC video
Walker County Board of Education rewarding full time employees
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay