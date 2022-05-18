Accused Red Bull thieves take off in moving truck

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are looking for two men accused of stealing dozens of cans of Red Bull from a convenience store in Port Allen before speeding off in a U-Haul.

The energy drink heist happened at 2:29 a.m. on April 4, 2022 at the LA Express on Lobdell Highway (Hwy 415), investigators said.

“The suspects walked over to where cases of Red Bull were stacked,” investigators said. “Each case contained 24 16 oz. cans, valued at $70 per case.”

Investigators said their first suspect, wearing a black hat, picked up four cases of the energy drinks while the second man, in a black shirt, picked up two cases.

Deputies say both men then left the store without paying for the products and drove off in a moving truck, heading toward Interstate 10.

If you recognize either of the two individuals, you’re asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-382-5200.

