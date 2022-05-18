LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

39 million expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend

AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the...
AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the majority of us choosing to travel by car, all this in spite of high gasoline prices.(Source: Gray News (custom credit))
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - High gasoline prices? So what! That’s the thought behind the prediction on the number of people who will travel this coming Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day is just around the bend, which means many of you will be traveling. AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the majority of us choosing to travel by car, all this in spite of high gasoline prices.

“Even with high gas prices like this, it’s not going to be a deal-breaker for the vast majority of people out there because you’re already factoring some gasoline expense already and to have an increase and even a big increase it’s still going to be relatively small portion of your overall expense in your vacation when you start factoring in your place to stay, meals and entertainment and all the other things that go along with a vacation,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Clay Ingram says the 39 million number is not quite where it was in 2019 before the pandemic, but close to what we saw in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calera Police locate final suspect in Tuesday search
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
WBRC Chilton Co. third teacher overpay
Another Chilton County school employee comes forward with overpayment letter, saying it put her in a “financial bind”
Bodycamera footage shows a Florida K9 finding a missing woman. (Credit: WFTS, HILLSBOROUGH...
WATCH: Florida K-9 finds missing woman

Latest News

The Simplified Sellers Use Tax, or SSUT, is revenue generated by the sale of goods online and...
More improvement projects for Cullman Co. Schools thanks to online sales tax revenue sharing agreement
Students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School write birthday cards for Tuskegee Airman
Students at Clay-Chalkville make cards for Tuskegee Airman
8th grade students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School design cards for Tuskegee Airman SOURCE:...
8th grade students at Clay-Chalkville Middle School design cards for Tuskegee Airman SOURCE: Jefcoed
Green Co. EMS meeting
Some troubles for Greene County EMS