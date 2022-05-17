LawCall
Advertisement

York Police looking for missing woman

Janis Elizabeth Jackson was last seen Monday, May 16.
Janis Elizabeth Jackson was last seen Monday, May 16.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WBRC) - The York Police Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Janis Elizabeth Jackson is 65-years-old and police say she might be living with a condition that could impair her judgement. Jackson was last seen on May 16, 2022 around 7 a.m. She was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and tennis shoes in the area of Longshore in York.


Janis Elizabeth Jackson is 65-years-old and police say she might be living with a condition...
Janis Elizabeth Jackson is 65-years-old and police say she might be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.

Anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, please contact the York Police Department at (205) 736-5261 or call 911.

