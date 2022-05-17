York Police looking for missing woman

YORK, Ala. (WBRC) - The York Police Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Janis Elizabeth Jackson is 65-years-old and police say she might be living with a condition that could impair her judgement. Jackson was last seen on May 16, 2022 around 7 a.m. She was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and tennis shoes in the area of Longshore in York.

Anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jackson, please contact the York Police Department at (205) 736-5261 or call 911.

