What to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of two mass shootings this weekend, many are now asking what they should do if they find themselves in that same terrifying situation. Students at every age drill active shooter scenarios, but the drills usually end once in the workforce. Still Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn believes there are ways to prepare yourself for the awful scenario.

“As soon as you graduate you are on your own and it is up to you to train yourself to make sure... you do know what to do should something like this happen,” said Chief Flynn.

For a number of years Flynn and others in law enforcement have taught the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency program titled “Run, Hide, Fight.” The Helena Chief believes the course can be vital in keeping your family safe.

“It is only an hour and a half out of your time and I believe you and your families lives are worth that time.”

Law Enforcement’s first priority will be to confront and disable the threat, but Chief Flynn stresses your first priority is escaping the situation.

“We start with run. If possible, get out. Have an extra route available to you. Know more than one way to get out of the building.”

If running is not an option, the program indicates hiding is the next best thing. Try and remain quiet, and do not draw attention to your location. Still sometimes due to the location, that can be a difficult task.

“If you have no choice than fight, and fight as hard as you possibly can.”

The course goes into more detail on the different scenarios and Chief Flynn believes the interest level will spike after multiple mass shootings this past weekend.

“I believe the incidents this weekend will cause the requests to go back up.”

If you are interested in learning more information or participating in a course for you can click here.

