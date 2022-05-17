VIDEO: Robbery investigation in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a robbery on the city’s east side.

Investigators said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a victim was robbed in the 9800 Block of Parkway East by a man and a woman.

Officers said the two were riding a motorcycle (the female was a passenger on the motorcycle).

The suspects stole from the victim before fleeing the scene, according to officers. The victim was uninjured; however, the suspects threatened to shoot the person.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App.

