Two car crash causing delays in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two vehicle crash is causing delays just off the interstate near police headquarters in Tuscaloosa.

It happened at Ofc Trevor Phillips Avenue and Inv Dornell Cousette Street.

One of the people involved was transported to the hospital.

Please us caution in the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.