Two car crash causing delays in Tuscaloosa

Wreck in Tuscaloosa
Wreck in Tuscaloosa(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two vehicle crash is causing delays just off the interstate near police headquarters in Tuscaloosa.

It happened at Ofc Trevor Phillips Avenue and Inv Dornell Cousette Street.

One of the people involved was transported to the hospital.

Please us caution in the area.

