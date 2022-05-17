LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Thief targets Lowe’s stores, walks out with $36,000 in merchandise

Casual Lowe's Thief
By Amanda Alvarado and WTVG Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police are looking for a thief who has targeted Lowe’s stores in Ohio, stealing more than $36,000 worth of merchandise.

In the latest theft, the thief left with $7,300 worth of merchandise in one trip, WTVG reported.

“Copper wire, microwaves, riding lawn mower, power washer, whatever it might be, he is getting orders from someone to steal those items for whatever that return is going to be for him,” Perrysburg Township Police Detective Chris Klewer said.

A Kohl’s in the area saw a similar threat earlier this month where a pair of thieves made off with $56,000 in jewelry.

Law enforcement said they believe they are crimes of convenience because big-box stores have policies in place that discourage confrontation with suspected thefts.

“It’s very frustrating for us as law enforcement and also for front-line employees at the store that have to witness this occur and without them being able to do anything to stop them,” Klewer said.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Perrysburg Township Police Department at 419-874-3551.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Fatal wreck on Warrior Jasper Rd.
Man killed in single car wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road
Jeffery Strugg
Man recaptured after escaping Mobile Co. Correctional Facility
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Homicide investigation underway after 83-year-old man found dead in home

Latest News

Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says