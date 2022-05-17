Record high gas prices set to keep going up before Memorial Day holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are at a record high as of May 16, averaging $4.20 a gallon across the state. That is 38 cents higher than just one month ago.

Clay Ingram with AAA said Memorial Day is usually the day gas prices hit their peak and then start going down, but this year will be different.

He said regardless of gas costs, they are still expecting a record number of travelers out on the roads. Ingram said the price at the pump is normally only a few extra cents a gallon for the holiday, but this year, it could be an even bigger price jump. With prices raising 17 cents just this last week, Ingram said they will likely keep increasing before the holiday and won’t fall once it is over.

“About three weeks ago, we were at $3.84 per gallon,” Ingram said. “Now, we are at $4.20 and that was more than we expected. It could be the matter of a few cents per gallon, but it could be more noticeable of a jump than that for the holiday. It’s just very unpredictable and volatile right now.”

Ingram said the record of $4.20 cents a gallon across the state will likely be broken by Memorial Day prices. He said the last record high was back in March 2022, but it was only four cents cheaper. Before that, Alabama hadn’t seen gas over $4.06 since 2008.

