LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car

Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.
Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.
The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Jacksonville PD providing surveys to citizens
Jacksonville Police performance surveys
Their mission is too important to stop, even as their costs double amid the spiking gas cost.
Kid One Transport battling higher costs at pump while transporting sick children
Gas prices are ticking up again and with little hope for relief in sight, some of you may be...
What’s the real cost of owning and operating an electric vehicle?
Papa Bear had to be put down after he was hit by a car in California, officials said.
Beloved bear euthanized after hit-and-run in California