Major crash closes lanes on I-65SB in Gardendale

I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.(Google Maps/ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on Interstate 65 southbound in Gardendale has blocked three lanes of traffic, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 271 around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Officials say three lanes of traffic will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are urged to use caution and find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

