Major crash closes lanes on I-65SB in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on Interstate 65 southbound in Gardendale has blocked three lanes of traffic, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA Troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 271 around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Officials say three lanes of traffic will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Motorists are urged to use caution and find an alternate route if possible.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 271.4 past Exit 272 CR112/Mt Olive Blvd in Gardendale. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/1lUCOumuST — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) May 17, 2022

