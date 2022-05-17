LawCall
Local pastor reacts to a federal judge blocking parts of AL’s transgender medication law

WBRC Transgender law injunction
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new reaction after a federal judge blocked a part of state law that bans certain treatments for transgender youth. That law makes it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender affirming medicine to transgender teens.

Federal judge Liles Burke says Alabama showed no credible evidence the transitioning medications are experimental. While portions of the law remain active, Burke’s order stops the state from enforcing any bans on gender-affirming medications while the lawsuit continues.

Rev. Paul Eknes-Tucker is a part of that lawsuit joining transgender children, their parents and two doctors. Tucker with Pilgrim Church in Birmingham, an open and affirming congregation, calls the judge’s ruling a victory and talks about what he would ultimately like to see happen.

“I hope we get to a point where parents can have the ability to make good choices for their children. That’s what any responsible parent wants to do,” Rev. Eknes-Tucker said.

Supporters of this state law believe it protects children. Governor Kay Ivey calls the ruling a temporary legal roadblock. We’re told Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is working on filing an appeal.

