Lisa McNair reacts to Buffalo mass shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When will it ever end? It’s something Lisa McNair continues to ask after 10 people, a majority of them Black, were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY over the weekend.

“Every time something like this happens it’s so overwhelming sad and I just don’t understand why white people keep trying to kill us?” McNair said.

Police say a 180-page document found was written by the shooter where he describes himself as a fascist and white supremacist.

“These are young guys that have been brainwashed to believe that a whole race of people is evil. Where are they coming from?” McNair said.

Hate took the life of McNair’s sister, Denise, and three other little girls nearly 60 years ago when a bomb, planted by the KKK, exploded at the 16th Street Baptist Church. All these years later, McNair continues the fight against racism.

This past legislative session she argued against the controversial divisive concepts bill that would have limited how teachers can talk about certain topics like race and gender. McNair says you can’t sugar coat history especially when it comes to racism and its impacts in this state.

“I think it would make young people think differently. They would know the hate and the vitriol of racism. They will know where the Klan and white supremacist come from originally. Without having that knowledge being taught in the schools. It’s just critical. It’s very important that everybody gets to know our full American history,” McNair said.

McNair says hate isn’t going to solve a thing. She says you have to show love even to people who aren’t lovely in order for positive change to happen.

The Alabama House passed the divisive concepts bill in March, but it did not make it to the Senate floor before the end of the session.

