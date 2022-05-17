LawCall
Kronospan expansion investment in Oxford

WBRC Kronospan invests in Oxford
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Oxford in partnership with the Calhoun County Economic Development Council will receive a $46.5 million investment from manufacturing company Kronospan.

The Oxford City Council approved over $1 million in tax abatements for the non-educational portion on new equipment to enhance their production capabilities, building modifications and a wastewater treatment plant. This expansion will bring more than 10 jobs.

Oxford Spokeswoman Lorie Denton adds since 2005 Kronospan has brought more than 500 jobs to the area and now they’re helping high school seniors looking to enter the workforce.

“Their capital investment here in Oxford is almost at $1 billion, with millions of that going to our school systems,” says Denton. “Recently we had a group of our seniors at Oxford high school complete a forklift training certification program with Kronospan. So those students are now certified to be forklift operators and they’ve been offered jobs. These are students who now know exactly what they’re doing after graduation later this month.”

They plan to partner with eight more schools in Calhoun County to offer the forklift certification program.

In a press release officials shared that Oxford is the North American headquarters for Kronospan. The site represents the largest private capital investment in the City of Oxford and Calhoun County.

Oxford Mayor Alton Craft says,” Kronospan continues to invest in our city and our students. You don’t have to leave this area to get a great job. They understand how to grow their company and we always want to be part of that growth.”

