Kid One Transport battling higher costs at pump while transporting sick children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national average for a gallon of gas is higher than it has ever been. Nationally, the average is $4.48. Here in Alabama, it’s cheaper, but not by much. The average currently sits at $4.20.

The surging costs are really beginning to strain businesses, especially those who do a lot of traveling.

Kid One Transport is just one example. They transport kids to doctor’s appointments all across the state. An effort that has only gotten more expensive these last few months. The team has been working diligently to cut costs any way they can, but they are also pushing up fundraising efforts to battle the higher cost at the pump.

Their traditional summer fundraising campaign is “Fill a Tank” and they actually began it early this year because of the surging gas prices. The organization is transporting kids in over 40 different counties all across the state. On a daily basis, the company is doing 90 trips a day. Some trips last only a matter of minutes, but some last several hours.

Kid One Transport CEO and President Matt Holdbrooks stresses the team must be successful because if they’re not, it will impact the lives of young kids all across the state.

“It is a real challenge financially to us on a monthly basis as we have seen prices rise about 50% in the last twelve months and somewhere around 100% in the last eighteen. So when you’re trying to get a child from Phenix City three times a week for dialysis, it makes a huge impact to our budget.”

If you are interested in learning more about the organization or donating, you can click here.

