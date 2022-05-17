LawCall
JeffCo K-9′s get re-certified just in time for World Games

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office To Hold K-9 Re-Certification Graduation
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office To Hold K-9 Re-Certification Graduation(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is graduating a class of recertified K-9s just in time to beef up security for the World Games.

19 K-9s will receive re-certifications for narcotics, explosives, human remains, and tracking.

Sheriff Mark Pettway says the new certifications couldn’t come at a better time.

“We are beyond proud of both our K-9s and their handlers as they’ve working tirelessly to ensure that our dogs are equipped with the best certifications,” Sheriff Pettway said. “Our furry partners play a huge role in helping us keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe and we are excited about the opportunity to recognize their hard work and continued commitment to our office.”

The K9 graduation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

To buy tickets to the World Games, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

