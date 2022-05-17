Jacksonville Police performance surveys

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department is providing new performance surveys for citizens. Each time someone files a police report they will be asked to provide feedback. Chief Marcus Wood says the goal is to make sure each time a citizen meets an officer it’s a positive encounter.

The survey will ask questions about the dispatchers and officers’ part of the interaction. Citizens will be asked if they were professional and courteous and if they showed the proper concern for the individuals’ situation. It will also allow a supervisor to receive the feedback directly to contact and help resolve any issues.

“This is a part of our strategic plan to put that at the forefront,” says Chief Wood. “To make sure that we were doing what we were supposed to do. Our officers are doing what they’re supposed to do when they’re serving the community. Then if they’re not we want people to tell us because it can be a mirage of things but if it’s a policy thing, we want to make sure that we change the policy. If it’s a training thing we want to make sure that those officers get more training”

Chief Wood adds the surveys will be shared through email at the end of the day after a report is filed. He says this direct feedback is the best way to find and address any issues. He hopes this will serve as another way the department can bridge the gap between the police and the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.