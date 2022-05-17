LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jacksonville Police performance surveys

By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department is providing new performance surveys for citizens. Each time someone files a police report they will be asked to provide feedback. Chief Marcus Wood says the goal is to make sure each time a citizen meets an officer it’s a positive encounter.

The survey will ask questions about the dispatchers and officers’ part of the interaction. Citizens will be asked if they were professional and courteous and if they showed the proper concern for the individuals’ situation. It will also allow a supervisor to receive the feedback directly to contact and help resolve any issues.

“This is a part of our strategic plan to put that at the forefront,” says Chief Wood. “To make sure that we were doing what we were supposed to do. Our officers are doing what they’re supposed to do when they’re serving the community. Then if they’re not we want people to tell us because it can be a mirage of things but if it’s a policy thing, we want to make sure that we change the policy. If it’s a training thing we want to make sure that those officers get more training”

Chief Wood adds the surveys will be shared through email at the end of the day after a report is filed. He says this direct feedback is the best way to find and address any issues. He hopes this will serve as another way the department can bridge the gap between the police and the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Their mission is too important to stop, even as their costs double amid the spiking gas cost.
Kid One Transport battling higher costs at pump while transporting sick children
Gas prices are ticking up again and with little hope for relief in sight, some of you may be...
What’s the real cost of owning and operating an electric vehicle?
Source: WBRC video
What to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation
Jacksonville PD providing surveys to citizens
Jacksonville PD providing surveys to citizens