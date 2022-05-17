LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Huge house fire in Jefferson County

Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters from Rocky Ridge Fire and Vestavia Hills Fire battled a huge house fire in Jefferson County off Acton Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started after 3:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Acton Park Lane.

Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane(WBRC)
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane(WBRC)
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane(WBRC)
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane(WBRC)

No word on any injuries or how the fire started.

Traffic was backed up on Acton Road as crews worked to put out the fire.

123movies
google maps in iframe

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home
3-year-old boy shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire, 4 people in custody

Latest News

I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
Major crash closes lanes on I-65SB in Gardendale
Missing alert for Montgomery teen canceled
New US hospitals face fiscal crisis over COVID relief money
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior