JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters from Rocky Ridge Fire and Vestavia Hills Fire battled a huge house fire in Jefferson County off Acton Road Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started after 3:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Acton Park Lane.

Fire at home on Acton Park Lane (WBRC)

No word on any injuries or how the fire started.

Traffic was backed up on Acton Road as crews worked to put out the fire.

