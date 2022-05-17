“He’s so tiny and perfect”: Beloved Central Texas weatherman is a grandfather for the first time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Beloved KWTX weatherman Rusty Garrett became a grandpa for the first time this week and the moment he first laid eyes on his new grandson with his namesake, William Lane Garrett IV, changed his life forever, he says.

“I’m an emotional mess,” said Rusty, whose birth name is William Lane Garrett, Jr. “Got no control over tears anymore!”

Baby William was born at 6:37 p.m. May 13th at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota to proud parents William Lane Garrett III and his wife, Drew.

The baby weighed six pounds and 15 ounces.

“Little William is calm, adorable, a job to hold!” Rusty said. “He is a sweet, precious little guy.”

Rusty got a chance to meet William when he was about 22 hours old.

The tender moment was filmed by Rusty’s wife, Ann.

“You ready to see your grandson,” Rusty’s son, Will, beamed as Rusty walked into the hospital room.

“Oh, my precious little baby,” Rusty said through tears as he walked toward Drew holding the baby. “Grandpa loves you so much.”

“He’s so tiny and perfect,” Ann added. “Congratulations, Will,” she motioned to Rusty’s son. “We didn’t’ mean to ignore you.”

Rusty then got up and embraced his only son saying “I love you so much.”

As the two hugged, Will responded to Rusty “I love you, too.”

Drew then passed the swaddled baby with a head full of brown hair over to the proud new grandpa who couldn’t hold back the tears.

“My baby,” Rusty cried holding the newborn. “You’re so sweet. You’re so precious. You sure are pretty.”

Baby Will is healthy and home as of Monday.

The family of three will reside in Rapid City where Will is stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

He earned his bachelor’s in business while serving in the Air Force and will soon graduate with an MBA.

Drew, a native of Rapid City, recently retired from banking to stay home with the baby.

Will and Drew first met at church in 2018 and were married in 2020.

Will is a 2008 graduate of Waco High School.

