LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony...
From the left, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker are each charged with felony child abuse and failure to report child abuse as a mandatory reporter.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has handed down additional charges against the three defendants in Journey Church of the River Region’s child abuse case.

Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker were arrested earlier this month following an investigation of child abuse involving multiple children under their watch at the day care.

The grand jury found probable cause that additional counts were warranted, bringing the total counts to 44. The indictment charges Sorrells with seven counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to mandatory report, Livingston with eight counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to mandatory report, and Baker with 13 counts of child abuse and six counts of failure to mandatory report.

Besides the abuse charges, a Class C felony, the failure to report charges stem from their obligation, as day care employees, to report any abuse.

READ MORE: Alabama DHR discusses day care facility policies

The three women are accused of physically abusing multiple children under the age of 2. Investigators say video evidence showed the abuse involved shoving and hitting, among other physical violence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson of the 19th Judicial Circuit called the abuse “bone-chilling.”

He said the abuse was physical, not sexual.

He said all three women, who have been fired, also used to work at the East Memorial day care in Prattville. Investigators are asking anyone who had children at either center and suspect wrongdoing to call Prattville police or the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home
3-year-old boy shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire, 4 people in custody

Latest News

Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
'Too many grieving mothers.... have to deal with it': B'ham mayor on teens lost to violence
'Too many grieving mothers.... have to deal with it': B'ham mayor on teens lost to violence
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
38-year-old Wadley man struck, killed crossing Alabama 22
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Huge fire in Jefferson County; 5 townhomes damaged
Missing Montgomery teen found safe