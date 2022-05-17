Former Prattville day care employees indicted in abuse case

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A grand jury has handed down additional charges against the three defendants in Journey Church of the River Region’s child abuse case.

Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker were arrested earlier this month following an investigation of child abuse involving multiple children under their watch at the day care.

The grand jury found probable cause that additional counts were warranted, bringing the total counts to 44. The indictment charges Sorrells with seven counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to mandatory report, Livingston with eight counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to mandatory report, and Baker with 13 counts of child abuse and six counts of failure to mandatory report.

Besides the abuse charges, a Class C felony, the failure to report charges stem from their obligation, as day care employees, to report any abuse.

The three women are accused of physically abusing multiple children under the age of 2. Investigators say video evidence showed the abuse involved shoving and hitting, among other physical violence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson of the 19th Judicial Circuit called the abuse “bone-chilling.”

He said the abuse was physical, not sexual.

He said all three women, who have been fired, also used to work at the East Memorial day care in Prattville. Investigators are asking anyone who had children at either center and suspect wrongdoing to call Prattville police or the Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

