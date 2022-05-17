First Alert for sunshine and low humidity Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting out the morning slightly cooler with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We are nearly ten degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Cooler temperatures are north of I-20 with several spots in the low to mid 50s. Areas south of I-20 are in the low to mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. High pressure is in place giving us northerly winds today at 5-10 mph. The north wind will keep our humidity levels low. It should feel nice to be outside this afternoon. With dry air in place, temperatures will likely warm quickly. Plan for temperatures to approach 80°F by noon. We should see highs today in the mid to upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on heading out to the Barons Baseball game this evening around 6:05 PM, plan for some sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We will likely cool into the mid 70s by the end of the game. Enjoy the cooler temperatures today because the heat will be back tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: The big story for the second half of this work week is the heat! High pressure will shift to our southeast providing us southwesterly winds tomorrow. The southerly component will help to heat us up quickly tomorrow afternoon. We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry and slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We could see highs approach the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will increase a little, but it won’t be too muggy. If you plan on working outside for an extended amount of time this week, please take several breaks and stay hydrated. I doubt we will tie or break record high temperatures this week, but temperatures will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average. I don’t see any signs of rainfall or cooler temperatures through Friday.

Storms Return This Weekend: After a long stretch of hot and dry weather, the pattern looks to change as we approach the weekend. A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Saturday evening into Sunday. We will likely start Saturday out hot and a little muggy with highs approaching the lower 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop Saturday evening into Saturday night. Storms that develop Saturday into Sunday has the potential to become strong or severe. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Rain chance Saturday around 50%. The latest model runs now show this cold front stalling on top of us Sunday giving us a slightly higher chance for showers and storms Sunday. With plenty of cloud cover and higher rain chances Sunday afternoon, temperatures will likely cool closer to average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cold front will likely move through our area Sunday night into Monday.

Rain Chances Linger into Next Week: Next week’s pattern is looking a little unsettled and slightly cooler than this week. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms next Monday. High temperatures will end up closer to average with most of us in the mid 80s. We’ll hold on to small rain chances next Tuesday with another round of showers and storms possible next Wednesday. Signs of a slightly wetter pattern is good news for those wanting rain for their lawn and gardens.

