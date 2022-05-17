LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Birmingham Police are investigating after 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas was killed on Tuscaloosa...
POLICE: Person of interest questioned in shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home
3-year-old boy shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire, 4 people in custody

Latest News

Professional wresting icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
I-65 traffic crash near Gardendale, Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022.
Major crash closes lanes on I-65SB in Gardendale
Fire at home on Acton Park Lane
Huge house fire in Jefferson County
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says