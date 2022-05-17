Caring Men and Caring Women mentor program receives donation from Bob Sykes BBQ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local mentoring program is getting a big boost from a Bessemer area restaurant.

Bob Sykes BBQ donated $3,500 from the Bob Sykes BBQ Festival to Caring Men and Caring Women, a mentoring program for young boys and girls in the area.

It’s the single largest donation from the festival to a local non-profit. The restaurant’s owner Van Sykes says they chose Caring Men and Caring Women because of the exceptional work they do, impacting the lives of young people in the Bessemer area.

The organization’s founder Greg Long says the donation will help them recruit more mentors to continue their mission.

“This is going to continue to help us to encourage and empower young students in the city of Bessemer. We’ve planted over 800 seeds in the city of Bessemer so we’re just excited to receive this charitable donation,” Long said.

Long says if you’re interested in becoming a mentor you can visit their website at caringmenandwomen.org

