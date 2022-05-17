LawCall
Calera Elementary students kept in class while Calera Police search for suspects

(MGN ONLINE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Elementary students and staff are being kept inside the school while Calera Police officers search for suspects in a wooded area.

Calera Police confirmed around 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Calera PD received a call from someone who said a vehicle at a gas station was involved in drug activity. An officer responded and the driver sped away.

The driver went south on 31 and wrecked trying to turn left on Whippoorwill, according to officers. The people in the car ran.

Calera Police officers responded, and with help from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Dept., set up a perimeter.

Three juvenile suspects were arrested and officers said they are searching for three more people.

Calera Police Officers were posted outside the elementary school and tracking dogs were involved in the search.

Around 11:00am, Calera PD received a call from a citizen stating that a vehicle at a gas station was involved in drug...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

