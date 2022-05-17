LawCall
Birmingham native and Team USA win Cairns Cup in London

By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congrats in order for a Birmingham golfer and Team USA as Chris Osborne and his teammates won the Cairns Cup this past weekend in London.

The Cairns Cup is the adaptive version of the Ryder Cup.

Team USA battled team Europe, but it’s the Americans are bringing the trophy home.

Osborn told WBRC last week it’s a huge honor to make the team and represent his country.

Team Europe won the previous Cairns Cup.

