Birmingham Mayor proposes budget for 2023 fiscal year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed to the city council, an operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget includes investment funding for youth, neighborhoods, employees, transportation and more.

The mayor called it a time of “unprecedented investment in our community.”

Key Budget Points

Mayor’s Proposed Operating Budget Fiscal Year 2023: $517,017,653

Appropriations to city departments will be $453,350,447 in the FY2023 proposed operating budget, up $75.6 million

Appropriations up across the board for departments in General Government, Public Safety and Culture/Recreation

Recently passed 5% employee raise reflected in each department

Division of Youth Services will transition to Department of Youth Services ($3.1 million proposed budget)

Division of Capital Projects will transition to Department of Capital Projects ($4.2 million proposed budget)

Investing in Youth

Birmingham Promise: $2 million

Conflict Resolution: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)

Early Childhood Development: $1 million (Community Development)

Financial Literacy: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)

Juvenile Reentry: $225,000

Mental Health Services: $1 million (Birmingham City Schools Board of Education)

Save Haven Program: $1 million (Parks and Recreation)

Summer Jobs Program: $210,000 (Department of Youth Services)

Investing in Neighborhoods

Demolition/Weed Abatement: $3.5 million

Land Bank Authority: $500,000

Sidewalks: $275,000

Street Resurfacing: $15 million

Strategic Pavement Management Plan: $500,000

Uniform Trash Receptacle Initiative: $7 million

Investing in Transportation

Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit: $1 million

BJCTA: $10 million

VIA/Bham On Demand: $1.2 million

Investing in Employees

Cost of Living Adjustment (recently passed 5% employee raise): $11.6 million through surplus

Medical Insurance Increase: additional $1.4 million

Longevity Pay: $1.5 million

Merit Pay (5%): $2.9 million

Pension: $32.7 million

Contribution to Fire and Police Supplement Pension: $4.8 million increase

Police Department Uniforms: $1.3 million

