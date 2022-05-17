Birmingham Mayor proposes budget for 2023 fiscal year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed to the city council, an operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
The budget includes investment funding for youth, neighborhoods, employees, transportation and more.
The mayor called it a time of “unprecedented investment in our community.”
Key Budget Points
- Mayor’s Proposed Operating Budget Fiscal Year 2023: $517,017,653
- Appropriations to city departments will be $453,350,447 in the FY2023 proposed operating budget, up $75.6 million
- Appropriations up across the board for departments in General Government, Public Safety and Culture/Recreation
- Recently passed 5% employee raise reflected in each department
- Division of Youth Services will transition to Department of Youth Services ($3.1 million proposed budget)
- Division of Capital Projects will transition to Department of Capital Projects ($4.2 million proposed budget)
Investing in Youth
- Birmingham Promise: $2 million
- Conflict Resolution: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)
- Early Childhood Development: $1 million (Community Development)
- Financial Literacy: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)
- Juvenile Reentry: $225,000
- Mental Health Services: $1 million (Birmingham City Schools Board of Education)
- Save Haven Program: $1 million (Parks and Recreation)
- Summer Jobs Program: $210,000 (Department of Youth Services)
Investing in Neighborhoods
- Demolition/Weed Abatement: $3.5 million
- Land Bank Authority: $500,000
- Sidewalks: $275,000
- Street Resurfacing: $15 million
- Strategic Pavement Management Plan: $500,000
- Uniform Trash Receptacle Initiative: $7 million
Investing in Transportation
- Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit: $1 million
- BJCTA: $10 million
- VIA/Bham On Demand: $1.2 million
Investing in Employees
- Cost of Living Adjustment (recently passed 5% employee raise): $11.6 million through surplus
- Medical Insurance Increase: additional $1.4 million
- Longevity Pay: $1.5 million
- Merit Pay (5%): $2.9 million
- Pension: $32.7 million
- Contribution to Fire and Police Supplement Pension: $4.8 million increase
- Police Department Uniforms: $1.3 million
Read the Budget here.
