LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham Mayor proposes budget for 2023 fiscal year

Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed to the city council, an operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget includes investment funding for youth, neighborhoods, employees, transportation and more.

The mayor called it a time of “unprecedented investment in our community.”

Key Budget Points

  • Mayor’s Proposed Operating Budget Fiscal Year 2023: $517,017,653
  • Appropriations to city departments will be $453,350,447 in the FY2023 proposed operating budget, up $75.6 million
  • Appropriations up across the board for departments in General Government, Public Safety and Culture/Recreation
  • Recently passed 5% employee raise reflected in each department
  • Division of Youth Services will transition to Department of Youth Services ($3.1 million proposed budget)
  • Division of Capital Projects will transition to Department of Capital Projects ($4.2 million proposed budget)

Investing in Youth

  • Birmingham Promise: $2 million
  • Conflict Resolution: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)
  • Early Childhood Development: $1 million (Community Development)
  • Financial Literacy: $1 million (Department of Youth Services)
  • Juvenile Reentry: $225,000
  • Mental Health Services: $1 million (Birmingham City Schools Board of Education)
  • Save Haven Program: $1 million (Parks and Recreation)
  • Summer Jobs Program: $210,000 (Department of Youth Services)

Investing in Neighborhoods

  • Demolition/Weed Abatement: $3.5 million
  • Land Bank Authority: $500,000
  • Sidewalks: $275,000
  • Street Resurfacing: $15 million
  • Strategic Pavement Management Plan: $500,000
  • Uniform Trash Receptacle Initiative: $7 million

Investing in Transportation

  • Birmingham Xpress Bus Rapid Transit: $1 million
  • BJCTA: $10 million
  • VIA/Bham On Demand: $1.2 million

Investing in Employees

  • Cost of Living Adjustment (recently passed 5% employee raise): $11.6 million through surplus
  • Medical Insurance Increase: additional $1.4 million
  • Longevity Pay: $1.5 million
  • Merit Pay (5%): $2.9 million
  • Pension: $32.7 million
  • Contribution to Fire and Police Supplement Pension: $4.8 million increase
  • Police Department Uniforms: $1.3 million

Read the Budget here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
File image
Center Point woman killed in wreck that shut down Five Mile Road in Birmingham Monday
Homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave.
17-year-old BCS student killed in homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave.
Fatal wreck on Warrior Jasper Rd.
Man killed in single car wreck on Warrior-Jasper Road
Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says around 9 a.m. police got a call that the 83-year-old man was found...
Authorities identify 83-year-old man found murdered in his home

Latest News

Caring Men Caring Women gift recipients
Caring Men and Caring Women receives donation from Bob Sykes BBQ
Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called "The Star at Uptown" at the...
City Council votes to move project forward to replace old Carraway Hospital
3-year-old boy shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire, 4 people in custody
Caring Men Caring Women gift recipients
Caring Men Caring Women gift recipients