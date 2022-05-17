LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Barons Pitcher leaves mark on Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood

By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Let’s just say professional baseball is the least interesting thing about Theo Denlinger.

The backwoods boy from Wisconsin made friends fast at Sam’s Super Samwiches.

“My back yard is the Mississippi River, my front yard is the woods,” Denlinger said.

Denlinger lives off the land up north.

“We’ll take the back straps off the deer and take them into my mom and she’ll slice them into little patties,” Denlinger said.

At Sam’s he learned about a different type of patty made in Alabama.

“So it’s conecuh?” Denlinger asked about Alabama’s home-grown sausage.

But truly it was Denlinger teaching everyone a little something about himself.

“That’s a sword I made,” Denlinger said while showing photos from back home.

That’s right. He’s a blacksmith who makes axes out of baseball bats, but his favorite creation is this...

“I call it my Viking samurai sword.,” Denlinger said. “Kinda made it a little bit thicker, kinda rustic looking, still has all the scales on it.”

He prides himself in being a pro blacksmith, pro athlete and an adopted member of the Lakota Sioux Tribe in Iowa.

“There’s the blessed buffalo skull,” Denlinger said.

A gift form his lodge keeper Buffalo Man.

“He named me Buffalo Boy.”

It seems this Barons pitcher can do it all, which Ms. Sue Graphos at Sam’s picked up on.

“Do you want a part time job,” Graphos asked.

“I’m a pretty good cook too,” Denlinger added.

I don’t know if his baseball schedule will allow it but Denlinger will always be at Sam’s Super Samwiches, just on their wall.

Denlinger leaves Sam’s a Homewood icon.

“Kinda small town vibes in a big city... It’s incredible, I love that,” Denlinger said.

Catch Denlinger and the Barons at home this week at Regions Field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Team USA wins
Birmingham native and Team USA win Cairns Cup in London
Barons players try Sam's Super Samwiches
Barons players try Sam's Super Samwiches
4/16/22 MFB A Day Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama Athletics
Alabama, Texas on WBRC FOX6 in September
Feb 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Denver Bryant (7) awaits the pitch during the game between...
Alabama, Auburn clinch berths in NCAA Softball Tournament