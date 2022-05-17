Barons Pitcher leaves mark on Sam’s Super Samwiches in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Let’s just say professional baseball is the least interesting thing about Theo Denlinger.

The backwoods boy from Wisconsin made friends fast at Sam’s Super Samwiches.

“My back yard is the Mississippi River, my front yard is the woods,” Denlinger said.

Denlinger lives off the land up north.

“We’ll take the back straps off the deer and take them into my mom and she’ll slice them into little patties,” Denlinger said.

At Sam’s he learned about a different type of patty made in Alabama.

“So it’s conecuh?” Denlinger asked about Alabama’s home-grown sausage.

But truly it was Denlinger teaching everyone a little something about himself.

“That’s a sword I made,” Denlinger said while showing photos from back home.

That’s right. He’s a blacksmith who makes axes out of baseball bats, but his favorite creation is this...

“I call it my Viking samurai sword.,” Denlinger said. “Kinda made it a little bit thicker, kinda rustic looking, still has all the scales on it.”

He prides himself in being a pro blacksmith, pro athlete and an adopted member of the Lakota Sioux Tribe in Iowa.

“There’s the blessed buffalo skull,” Denlinger said.

A gift form his lodge keeper Buffalo Man.

“He named me Buffalo Boy.”

It seems this Barons pitcher can do it all, which Ms. Sue Graphos at Sam’s picked up on.

“Do you want a part time job,” Graphos asked.

“I’m a pretty good cook too,” Denlinger added.

I don’t know if his baseball schedule will allow it but Denlinger will always be at Sam’s Super Samwiches, just on their wall.

Denlinger leaves Sam’s a Homewood icon.

“Kinda small town vibes in a big city... It’s incredible, I love that,” Denlinger said.

Catch Denlinger and the Barons at home this week at Regions Field.

