Baby formula alternatives amid shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This baby formula shortage has parents considering stretching their supply by diluting formula. Something pediatricians advise against and now they’re providing new options.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies older than six months can have whole cow’s milk.

The former rule stated no cow’s milk before your baby’s first birthday, but with a nationwide shortage, Dr. Max Hale with the Birmingham Pediatric Associates says whole milk is an option.

“If you’re having trouble finding infant formula if your child is pretty close to a year of age you might be, for example, able to use toddler formula or again using whole milk,” says Dr. Hale. “In really emergent situations for kids over 6 months of age, you could potentially start using cow’s milk none of these are ideal.”

But it is better than diluting formula or making your own. Dr. Hale adds peer-to-peer milk is also an option.

“Some moms have the good fortune of being able to pump a significant amount of milk. Much more than their baby needs so they commonly store that milk and sometimes if they have friends or other family members who can’t produce as much milk, they do share it,” says Dr. Hale.

Before giving your baby whole milk you should talk with your pediatrician. Doctors say this is a temporary solution until the formula shortage is resolved.

