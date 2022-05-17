LawCall
38-year-old Wadley man struck, killed crossing Alabama 22

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 38-year-old Wadley man was struck and killed while walking on Alabama 22, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Investigators said Patrick J. Smith, 38, was trying to cross Alabama 22 when he was struck by a driver.

Smith died at the scene, according to troopers.

It happened around 8:56 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, on Alabama 22 near Randolph County 33, in Wadley city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

