LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

What a cutie!: Pelham City Schools gets new dog

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket(Pelham City Schools/FB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cricket the pup is now the newest member of the Pelham City Schools family.

She started school Monday, May 16, 2022, and she met with students and teachers.

School leaders said they were able to bring Cricket to Pelham through a grant from the Alabama Department of Education in partnership with Service Dogs Alabama.

Cricket is a 3-year-old facility dog who will visit Pelham schools to work with students in a variety of ways. She’s specifically trained to work with multiple people and perform certain tasks to engage students, decrease anxieties, improve attention skills, and more.

Cricket’s handlers are Anna Nicholson, Pelham City Schools’ mental health coordinator and Lauren Bligh, one of Pelham’s special education teachers. They’ve participated in intensive training with Cricket, and they will guide her visits in the schools.

SAY HELLO TO CRICKET! We’re so excited to introduce you to Cricket, the newest member of the Pelham City Schools family!...

Posted by Pelham City Schools on Monday, May 16, 2022

Cricket will visit with students regularly when school returns in August.

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket(Pelham City Schools/FB)
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket(Pelham City Schools/FB)
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket(Pelham City Schools/FB)
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket
Pelham City Schools gets Cricket(Pelham City Schools/FB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Where can I find baby formula? It’s a question many families are asking as a nationwide baby...
Federal government launches new webpage to help parents locate baby formula
Birmingham Police investigate homicide on Tuscaloosa Ave.
Source: WBRC video
Childersburg gas leak update
3-year-old boy shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire; 1 person in custody, search for 2nd