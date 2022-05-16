What a cutie!: Pelham City Schools gets new dog

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cricket the pup is now the newest member of the Pelham City Schools family.

She started school Monday, May 16, 2022, and she met with students and teachers.

School leaders said they were able to bring Cricket to Pelham through a grant from the Alabama Department of Education in partnership with Service Dogs Alabama.

Cricket is a 3-year-old facility dog who will visit Pelham schools to work with students in a variety of ways. She’s specifically trained to work with multiple people and perform certain tasks to engage students, decrease anxieties, improve attention skills, and more.

Cricket’s handlers are Anna Nicholson, Pelham City Schools’ mental health coordinator and Lauren Bligh, one of Pelham’s special education teachers. They’ve participated in intensive training with Cricket, and they will guide her visits in the schools.

SAY HELLO TO CRICKET! We’re so excited to introduce you to Cricket, the newest member of the Pelham City Schools family!... Posted by Pelham City Schools on Monday, May 16, 2022

Cricket will visit with students regularly when school returns in August.

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket (Pelham City Schools/FB)

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket (Pelham City Schools/FB)

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket (Pelham City Schools/FB)

Pelham City Schools gets Cricket (Pelham City Schools/FB)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.