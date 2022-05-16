LawCall
Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire

Shooting sends four to hospital
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and is being treated for a wound that is not life-threatening, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

The shooting was reported in the pool area of The Village at Brook Meadows Apartments at 4:18 p.m.


Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is responding.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Hargrove Road near McFarland Boulevard.

