Tuscaloosa PD: 3-year-old boy struck by gunfire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and is being treated for a wound that is not life-threatening, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

The shooting was reported in the pool area of The Village at Brook Meadows Apartments at 4:18 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is responding.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Hargrove Road near McFarland Boulevard.

