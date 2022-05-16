Son of Holt fire victim doesn’t know why anyone would hurt his father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC talked with a family member of one of the two people found dead in a mysterious house fire in Holt.

Investigators suspect foul play was involved and are asking for the public’s help to determine who may be responsible for those two deaths.

One of the victims, Eric Hatter Senior, leaves behind a son who says he can’t understand how his father’s home on Garber Street could burn completely down and no one living nearby saw the fire or was concerned enough to call authorities.

Eric shared pictures of he and his father during happier times. He described him as a loving father. Eric said he spoke with his dad often, but it had been a couple of months since he had seen him face to face. Eric learned of his father’s death from an aunt Wednesday after concerned family members went to check on him and found his home had burned to the ground.

“As far as a father, he was a great man. He was great with his kids, loved his kids, talked to his kids all the time. My brothers and sisters, we talked to him all the time. He did what he could for us. We was close. Love the man to death,” Hatter said.

Hatter’s family has started a go fund me account to raise money to pay for his father’s funeral expenses. Authorities have not yet confirmed and released the name of the other body recovered from that fire.

