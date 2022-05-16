LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man serving murder sentence escapes from Mobile Co. Correctional Facility

Jeffery Strugg
Jeffery Strugg(ADOC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the escape of an inmate from a facility in Mobile Sunday afternoon.

31-year-old Jeffery Strugg escaped from Mobile Community Based Facility at around 5:25 p.m.

He is a black man, 5′6″ around 164 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Strugg is serving a 29 year sentence for murder.

Anyone with information about Jeffery Strugg is asked to call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800 -831-8825.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building
Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

File image
Fatal wreck shuts down Five Mile Road in Birmingham
Celestine Chaney was one of ten victims killed in the Buffalo mass shooting Saturday.
Local family remembers mass shooting victim Celestine Chaney
A West Alabama family is grieving after their loved one was killed in Buffalo
West Alabama family grieving after loved one killed in Buffalo, New York mass shooting
Local family remembering Celestine Chaney
Local family remembering Celestine Chaney