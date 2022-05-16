Man killed in single car wreck on Warrior Jasper Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died in a wreck on Warrior Jasper Road Sunday night.

Deputies were called to the scene around 10 p.m. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a tree.

The victim, identified as a 43-year-old man, died at the scene.

