Fatal wreck shuts down Five Mile Road in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a major accident on Five Mile Rd at Eastview Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved. One person, identified as a 32-year-old woman, was killed and another person, an unidentified man, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries according to Birmingham Police.

The roadway is currently shutdown.


Please use caution. Travelers are advised to take an alternate route.

