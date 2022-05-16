Julian’s Recipe Strawberry Bruschetta

Ingredients:

● 3 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 teaspoon minced thyme

● 1 teaspoon minced rosemary

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● ½ pound goat cheese

● 2 cups chopped strawberries

● 2 cups of arugula or spinach

● 1 Julian’s recipe Truffle Butter Baguette

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place bread on ungreased baking sheets; brush with oil mixture.

2. Broil 3-4 in. from the heat until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Spread with goat cheese. Broil until the cheese begins to melt, 2-3 minutes longer.

3. In a small bowl, combine strawberries and arugula. Layer over cheese. Enjoy!

