Julian’s Recipe Strawberry Bruschetta

Strawberry bruschetta.
Strawberry bruschetta.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

● 3 tablespoons olive oil

● 1 teaspoon minced thyme

● 1 teaspoon minced rosemary

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● ½ pound goat cheese

● 2 cups chopped strawberries

● 2 cups of arugula or spinach

● 1 Julian’s recipe Truffle Butter Baguette

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Place bread on ungreased baking sheets; brush with oil mixture.

2. Broil 3-4 in. from the heat until lightly browned, 1-2 minutes. Spread with goat cheese. Broil until the cheese begins to melt, 2-3 minutes longer.

3. In a small bowl, combine strawberries and arugula. Layer over cheese. Enjoy!

